Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 9th

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 105.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Getty Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

