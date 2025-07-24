Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.74

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.74 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

DPZ stock opened at $478.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.02. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

