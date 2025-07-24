Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.74

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.74 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6%
DPZ stock opened at $478.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.02. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
