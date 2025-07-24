Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

IMTX opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $784.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. Immatics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Immatics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after acquiring an additional 917,700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Immatics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immatics by 38.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,677,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,226 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

