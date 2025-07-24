Burney Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $497,648,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,551,000 after buying an additional 347,905 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

