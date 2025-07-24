Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 89,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 397,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 72,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

