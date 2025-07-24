Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.