Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Opes Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 5.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 817,289 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,145,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,881,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

