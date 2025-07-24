Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 379 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $562.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

