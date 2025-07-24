Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after buying an additional 155,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $546.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $559.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.34 and its 200 day moving average is $433.49. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

