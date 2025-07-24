Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 3,993 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 273,931 shares in the company, valued at $21,530,976.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $72,723.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,185 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $142,025.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,580 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $200,193.60.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 11,556 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $651,989.52.

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.74. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 target price on Block and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

