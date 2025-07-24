Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

Generac Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

