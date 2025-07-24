Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $536.36 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.58.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $524.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.