AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 61,877 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,877 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Stock Up 1.8%

HPQ stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

