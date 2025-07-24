Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp Buys 17,803 Shares

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 17,803 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $350,006.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares in the company, valued at $57,933,419.56. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peru Ltd Intercorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 12,729 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.56.

Shares of IFS opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 24.51%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

