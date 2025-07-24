Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

