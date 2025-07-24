IMA Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genpact by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Genpact by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Genpact by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:G opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Genpact’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

