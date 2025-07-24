DA Davidson Predicts BlackLine’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for BlackLine in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BlackLine’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,959,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 408.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 815,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 655,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 106.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,186,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after acquiring an additional 611,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.