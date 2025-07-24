Roundview Capital LLC Sells 342 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Unilever stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

