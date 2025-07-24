Burney Co. Sells 308 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.