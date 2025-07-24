Jennifer L. Vogel Sells 7,000 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,267.90. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $79.38 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 533,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 131,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,607,000 after acquiring an additional 127,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

