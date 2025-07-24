Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $450.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.35 and a 200-day moving average of $404.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $452.25. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

