B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.34 EPS.
Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 4.29%.
Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13. Core Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 8.26%.
About Core Natural Resources
Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
