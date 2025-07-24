Roundview Capital LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

