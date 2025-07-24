Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,872 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,063,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Vistra Stock Up 5.6%

VST opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

