AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 388,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

