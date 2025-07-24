AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,995 Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.