1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cheesecake Factory accounts for 1.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $4,788,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 37,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $7,456,992. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

