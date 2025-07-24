UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $565,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,833,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,707,202.56. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, July 21st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $572,400.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $557,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $559,350.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $559,800.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $571,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $592,650.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $589,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $564,300.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $5,506,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UiPath by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. DA Davidson upgraded UiPath to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.