Stifel Canada Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

