Barclays Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after buying an additional 1,701,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after buying an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.