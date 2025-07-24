Q2 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Lifted by Roth Capital

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.0%

Globus Medical stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $798,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,946,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,801,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,088,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,092,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 331.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,949,000 after buying an additional 1,553,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

