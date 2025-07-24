Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
LVS stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 89,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,371 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 575,663 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
