MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $64.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

NYSE:MP opened at $61.16 on Monday. MP Materials has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MP Materials by 168.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in MP Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

