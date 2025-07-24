Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Interfor Q2 Earnings

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interfor in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.60.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$13.22 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$12.17 and a twelve month high of C$21.44. The company has a market cap of C$684.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.64.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

