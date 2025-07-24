What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for MLCO Q2 Earnings?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of MLCO opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,946,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $28,989,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $15,141,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,735,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 1,402,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,009,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,617 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.