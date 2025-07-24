Research Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Q2 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Emera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.58.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$63.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$59.19. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.01 and a 52 week high of C$64.25.

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

