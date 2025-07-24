Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for goeasy Earnings

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report released on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$199.00 to C$192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$179.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$160.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.26. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$134.01 and a 1 year high of C$205.49.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

