Cormark Weighs in on BCE’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.73.

BCE Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$33.42 on Thursday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$28.73 and a 12 month high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

About BCE

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

