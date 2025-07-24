Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADENTRA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.