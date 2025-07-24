DA Davidson Estimates Pegasystems’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pegasystems to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 68.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 53.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 94.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider John Gerard Higgins sold 23,660 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,209,380.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,698.99. The trade was a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 35,426 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $1,582,833.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,793.20. The trade was a 45.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,214 shares of company stock valued at $15,452,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

