Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 3.7%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.