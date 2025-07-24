Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Hold Rating

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kalaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ KLRS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

