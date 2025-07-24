Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.79.

Shares of CNR opened at C$130.98 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$129.90 and a twelve month high of C$164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$139.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,448.44. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

