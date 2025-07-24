What is Stifel Canada’s Estimate for TSE:WPM Q2 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8%
TSE WPM opened at C$129.09 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$72.93 and a 12 month high of C$131.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.52. The stock has a market cap of C$40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.70.
Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.71%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
