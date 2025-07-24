Q2 Earnings Forecast for CVE:ODV Issued By Stifel Canada

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODV. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

CVE ODV opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$3.78.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

