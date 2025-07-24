KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 900 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in IQVIA by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.64.

IQVIA stock opened at $194.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

