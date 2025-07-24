Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $259,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.34.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,198 shares of company stock valued at $98,977,831. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $240.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.53. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

