Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of APA worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,087.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 499.2% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Argus upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

APA Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. APA Corporation has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

