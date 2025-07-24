Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE CMI opened at $361.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.97.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.