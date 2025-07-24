Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $79,619,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 342,656 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 362,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,774,000 after acquiring an additional 234,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 20,945.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 210,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CommVault Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $167.14 on Thursday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $192.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.